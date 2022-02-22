CNO Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CNO) Shares Sold by Guggenheim Capital LLC

Guggenheim Capital LLC cut its holdings in CNO Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CNO) by 29.7% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 89,411 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 37,770 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in CNO Financial Group were worth $2,105,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in CNO Financial Group by 7.9% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 154,271 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,631,000 after purchasing an additional 11,234 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in CNO Financial Group during the third quarter worth $810,000. Greenleaf Trust lifted its stake in CNO Financial Group by 3.7% during the third quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 13,691 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $322,000 after purchasing an additional 494 shares in the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC lifted its stake in CNO Financial Group by 27.7% during the third quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 5,271 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 1,143 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in CNO Financial Group by 9.5% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 61,219 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,441,000 after purchasing an additional 5,324 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.55% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CNO opened at $24.91 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.07 billion, a PE ratio of 7.41 and a beta of 1.27. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $24.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.21 and a quick ratio of 0.22. CNO Financial Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $21.88 and a 12 month high of $27.89.

CNO Financial Group (NYSE:CNO) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $906.40 million. CNO Financial Group had a return on equity of 7.07% and a net margin of 10.70%. CNO Financial Group’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.57 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that CNO Financial Group, Inc. will post 2.38 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 10th will be issued a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 9th. CNO Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.48%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on CNO shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on CNO Financial Group in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. They set a “hold” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered CNO Financial Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $29.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on CNO Financial Group from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised CNO Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.50.

CNO Financial Group, Inc is an insurance holding company, which engages in developing, marketing, and administering health insurance, annuity, individual life insurance and other insurance products. It operates through the following segments: Bankers Life, Washington National, and Colonial Penn. The Bankers Life segment markets and distributes medicare supplement insurance, interest-sensitive life insurance, traditional life insurance, fixed annuities and long-term care insurance products to the middle-income senior market through a dedicated field force of career agents and sales managers supported by a network of community-based sales offices.

