CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.850-$2.890 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $2.870. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Shares of NYSE CMS traded up $0.28 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $62.79. The stock had a trading volume of 76,229 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,754,241. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $63.86 and a 200-day moving average of $62.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.19. The company has a market capitalization of $18.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.25. CMS Energy has a 12-month low of $53.19 and a 12-month high of $65.79.

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.78 billion. CMS Energy had a net margin of 18.29% and a return on equity of 12.29%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.56 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that CMS Energy will post 2.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.93%. This is a boost from CMS Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 10th. CMS Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.48%.

CMS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of CMS Energy from $64.00 to $63.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $70.00 target price on shares of CMS Energy in a research note on Friday, February 4th. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of CMS Energy from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of CMS Energy from $65.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, December 23rd. Finally, Evercore ISI reiterated a hold rating and set a $67.00 price objective on shares of CMS Energy in a research report on Friday, February 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CMS Energy has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $68.09.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its stake in CMS Energy by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 30,889 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,009,000 after buying an additional 287 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its stake in CMS Energy by 101.6% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 863 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 435 shares during the period. Colony Group LLC increased its stake in CMS Energy by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 11,577 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $753,000 after buying an additional 540 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its stake in CMS Energy by 30.8% in the 4th quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 2,573 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $167,000 after buying an additional 606 shares during the period. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC increased its position in CMS Energy by 22.7% during the 4th quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 7,744 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $504,000 after purchasing an additional 1,435 shares during the period. 91.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CMS Energy Corp. is a holding company, which engages in business through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following business segments: Electric Utility, Gas Utility, and Enterprises. The Electric Utility segment engages in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution and sale of electricity.

