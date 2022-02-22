CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.850-$2.890 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $2.870. The company issued revenue guidance of -.
Shares of NYSE CMS traded up $0.28 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $62.79. The stock had a trading volume of 76,229 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,754,241. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $63.86 and a 200-day moving average of $62.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.19. The company has a market capitalization of $18.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.25. CMS Energy has a 12-month low of $53.19 and a 12-month high of $65.79.
CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.78 billion. CMS Energy had a net margin of 18.29% and a return on equity of 12.29%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.56 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that CMS Energy will post 2.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.
CMS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of CMS Energy from $64.00 to $63.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $70.00 target price on shares of CMS Energy in a research note on Friday, February 4th. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of CMS Energy from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of CMS Energy from $65.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, December 23rd. Finally, Evercore ISI reiterated a hold rating and set a $67.00 price objective on shares of CMS Energy in a research report on Friday, February 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CMS Energy has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $68.09.
A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its stake in CMS Energy by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 30,889 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,009,000 after buying an additional 287 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its stake in CMS Energy by 101.6% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 863 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 435 shares during the period. Colony Group LLC increased its stake in CMS Energy by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 11,577 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $753,000 after buying an additional 540 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its stake in CMS Energy by 30.8% in the 4th quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 2,573 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $167,000 after buying an additional 606 shares during the period. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC increased its position in CMS Energy by 22.7% during the 4th quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 7,744 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $504,000 after purchasing an additional 1,435 shares during the period. 91.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
CMS Energy Company Profile
CMS Energy Corp. is a holding company, which engages in business through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following business segments: Electric Utility, Gas Utility, and Enterprises. The Electric Utility segment engages in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution and sale of electricity.
