Club Atletico Independiente Hits Market Capitalization of $344,621.45 (CAI)

Club Atletico Independiente (CURRENCY:CAI) traded 9.8% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on February 21st. In the last week, Club Atletico Independiente has traded 19.8% lower against the dollar. Club Atletico Independiente has a market capitalization of $344,621.45 and $4,983.00 worth of Club Atletico Independiente was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Club Atletico Independiente coin can currently be bought for about $0.53 or 0.00001422 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Club Atletico Independiente alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002695 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00003804 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002692 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001041 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.57 or 0.00036549 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $40.00 or 0.00107729 BTC.

Club Atletico Independiente Coin Profile

Club Atletico Independiente (CAI) is a coin. Club Atletico Independiente’s total supply is 5,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 652,888 coins. The official website for Club Atletico Independiente is clubaindependiente.com.ar . Club Atletico Independiente’s official Twitter account is @cai_today and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Cai.Today is a decentralized betting platform. Users can only use the encrypted currency that is approved by CAI.TODAY to bet, no fiat money involved. The platform firstly issues ETH as the encrypted currency in circulation. Any other encrypted currencies that want to be in circulation have to be voted by users who have CAI Token issued by the platform. Anonymity promised by blockchain can help users join betting in a more secure way. “

Club Atletico Independiente Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Club Atletico Independiente directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Club Atletico Independiente should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Club Atletico Independiente using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Club Atletico Independiente Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Club Atletico Independiente and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.