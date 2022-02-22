Clovis Oncology (CLVS) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Clovis Oncology (NASDAQ:CLVS) will be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, February 23rd. Analysts expect Clovis Oncology to post earnings of ($0.59) per share for the quarter. Persons interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of NASDAQ CLVS opened at $1.71 on Tuesday. Clovis Oncology has a 1 year low of $1.69 and a 1 year high of $8.95. The firm has a market cap of $222.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.60 and a beta of 1.69. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.57.

Separately, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Clovis Oncology from $5.50 to $4.75 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Clovis Oncology by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,114,542 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $43,670,000 after buying an additional 1,439,788 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Clovis Oncology by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,212,612 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,996,000 after buying an additional 192,041 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in Clovis Oncology by 84.3% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,076,540 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,917,000 after buying an additional 492,367 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Clovis Oncology by 14.1% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 851,622 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,308,000 after buying an additional 105,553 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Clovis Oncology by 423.1% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 610,400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,654,000 after buying an additional 493,700 shares during the last quarter. 48.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Clovis Oncology, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on acquiring, developing, and commercializing anti-cancer agents in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its commercial product includes Rubraca (rucaparib) tablet, a small molecule poly ADP-ribose polymerase inhibitor, used as monotherapy for the treatment of patients with deleterious BRCA mutation associated advanced ovarian cancer, who have been treated with two or more chemotherapies, and selected for therapy by an FDA-approved companion diagnostic for Rubraca.

