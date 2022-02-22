Clovis Oncology (CLVS) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Clovis Oncology (NASDAQ:CLVS) will be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, February 23rd. Analysts expect Clovis Oncology to post earnings of ($0.59) per share for the quarter. Persons interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Shares of NASDAQ CLVS opened at $1.71 on Tuesday. Clovis Oncology has a 1 year low of $1.69 and a 1 year high of $8.95. The firm has a market cap of $222.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.60 and a beta of 1.69. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.57.
Separately, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Clovis Oncology from $5.50 to $4.75 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd.
Clovis Oncology Company Profile
Clovis Oncology, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on acquiring, developing, and commercializing anti-cancer agents in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its commercial product includes Rubraca (rucaparib) tablet, a small molecule poly ADP-ribose polymerase inhibitor, used as monotherapy for the treatment of patients with deleterious BRCA mutation associated advanced ovarian cancer, who have been treated with two or more chemotherapies, and selected for therapy by an FDA-approved companion diagnostic for Rubraca.
