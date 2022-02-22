ClearBridge Dividend Strategy ESG ETF (NYSEARCA:YLDE) Stock Price Down 1.1%

ClearBridge Dividend Strategy ESG ETF (NYSEARCA:YLDE) shares dropped 1.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $41.15 and last traded at $41.15. Approximately 5,400 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 62% from the average daily volume of 3,335 shares. The stock had previously closed at $41.61.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $42.44 and a 200-day moving average of $41.79.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for ClearBridge Dividend Strategy ESG ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ClearBridge Dividend Strategy ESG ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.