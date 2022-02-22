CITIC (OTCMKTS:CTPCY) Stock Price Up 1.5%

CITIC Limited (OTCMKTS:CTPCY) rose 1.5% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $5.81 and last traded at $5.81. Approximately 600 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 82% from the average daily volume of 3,300 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.72.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of CITIC from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $7.30 to $7.00 in a report on Monday, November 1st.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 0.27 and a quick ratio of 0.25. The company’s 50-day moving average is $5.29 and its 200 day moving average is $5.28.

CITIC Limited operates in the financial services, resources and energy, manufacturing, engineering contracting, and real estate businesses in China and internationally. The company offers banking products and services; investment banking, brokerage, securities trading and lending, and asset management services; financial, wealth management, and trust services; and life, health, and accident insurance, as well as reinsurance products.

