Citadel (CTL) Achieves Market Capitalization of $8,053.11

Citadel (CURRENCY:CTL) traded 37.3% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on February 21st. Citadel has a total market cap of $8,053.11 and approximately $1.00 worth of Citadel was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Citadel has traded 43.8% lower against the US dollar. One Citadel coin can currently be bought for about $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Electroneum (ETN) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000018 BTC.

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded down 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

uPlexa (UPX) traded down 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ZumCoin (ZUM) traded up 93.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

CROAT (CROAT) traded 24.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000004 BTC.

BitcoiNote (BTCN) traded down 28.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Newton Coin Project (NCP) traded down 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Xeonbit (XNB) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Niobio Cash (NBR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00002496 BTC.

About Citadel

CTL is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 31st, 2018. Citadel’s total supply is 10,969,269 coins. Citadel’s official Twitter account is @Citadel_Team and its Facebook page is accessible here. Citadel’s official website is citadelplatform.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “Citadel is a Proof of Work cryptocurrency, like Bitcoin. It is a rebrand from the Bitcedi project which was a fork from digitalnote based on CryptoNote and anonymous technology and updated with a unique untraceable encrypted messaging system and blockchain based deposits. Nobody owns or controls Bitcedi, it uses peer-to-peer technology and fair ASIC-resistant PoW mining process to operate with no central authority.Citadel is a community-driven cryptocurrency, easy to mine, meant to be widely accepted by merchants, consumers and the normal day to day person without any hassle. “

Buying and Selling Citadel

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Citadel directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Citadel should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Citadel using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

