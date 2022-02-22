Citadel Advisors LLC Takes Position in Jasper Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:JSPR)

Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Jasper Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:JSPR) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 3,005,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,215,000. Citadel Advisors LLC owned 0.08% of Jasper Therapeutics as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in JSPR. Abingworth LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Jasper Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $58,030,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in shares of Jasper Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $1,117,000. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new stake in shares of Jasper Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $205,000. 82.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

JSPR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Jasper Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, November 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Jasper Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.33.

JSPR stock opened at $4.55 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.35. Jasper Therapeutics Inc has a fifty-two week low of $4.11 and a fifty-two week high of $18.88.

Jasper Therapeutics Profile

Amplitude Healthcare Acquisition Corporation entered into a definitive business combination agreement with Jasper Therapeutics Inc

