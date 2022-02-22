Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) Shares Sold by Cambridge Trust Co.

Cambridge Trust Co. trimmed its position in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) by 9.5% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,221 shares of the company’s stock after selling 338 shares during the period. Cambridge Trust Co.’s holdings in Church & Dwight were worth $266,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. US Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Church & Dwight in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Church & Dwight in the 3rd quarter valued at $43,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Church & Dwight in the 3rd quarter valued at $50,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Church & Dwight in the 3rd quarter valued at $62,000. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Church & Dwight in the 3rd quarter valued at $65,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.22% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Richard A. Dierker sold 53,281 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.33, for a total value of $4,812,872.73. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Penry W. Price sold 16,718 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.39, for a total transaction of $1,644,884.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 886,686 shares of company stock valued at $83,663,860. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CHD has been the topic of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Church & Dwight from $97.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Church & Dwight from $89.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Church & Dwight from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Church & Dwight from $116.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Church & Dwight in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $99.10.

Shares of NYSE:CHD opened at $98.78 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company has a market cap of $24.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.84, a PEG ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 0.44. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $100.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $91.54. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $77.62 and a fifty-two week high of $104.84.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.35 billion. Church & Dwight had a net margin of 15.94% and a return on equity of 22.72%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.53 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 3.2 EPS for the current year.

Church & Dwight announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Friday, October 29th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to repurchase up to 4.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be given a dividend of $0.2625 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 14th. This represents a $1.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.06%. This is a boost from Church & Dwight’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Church & Dwight’s payout ratio is presently 31.72%.

Church & Dwight Co, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and market of household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products. The Consumer Domestic segment offers household products, such as laundry detergents, fabric softener sheets, cat litter, and household cleaning products; and personal care products including antiperspirants, oral care products, depilatories, reproductive health products, oral analgesics, nasal saline moisturizers, and dietary supplements.

