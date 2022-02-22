Chorus Aviation Inc. Expected to Earn Q1 2022 Earnings of $0.09 Per Share (TSE:CHR)

Chorus Aviation Inc. (TSE:CHR) – Research analysts at National Bank Financial issued their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Chorus Aviation in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, February 17th. National Bank Financial analyst C. Doerksen expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.09 for the quarter. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Chorus Aviation’s FY2022 earnings at $0.42 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.52 EPS.

Get Chorus Aviation alerts:

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on CHR. CIBC raised their target price on Chorus Aviation from C$5.50 to C$6.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Cormark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a C$6.25 target price on shares of Chorus Aviation in a report on Friday, November 12th. Scotiabank raised Chorus Aviation from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from C$4.75 to C$6.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. National Bankshares lifted their price objective on Chorus Aviation from C$4.30 to C$4.65 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, TD Securities decreased their price objective on Chorus Aviation from C$6.00 to C$5.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Chorus Aviation presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$5.52.

CHR opened at C$4.46 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$792.32 million and a P/E ratio of -32.55. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$3.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$3.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 305.77. Chorus Aviation has a 12-month low of C$3.18 and a 12-month high of C$5.34.

Chorus Aviation Company Profile

Chorus Aviation Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various aviation support services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through two segments, Regional Aviation Services and Regional Aircraft Leasing. The Regional Aviation Services segment includes all three sectors of the regional aviation, such as contract flying, including ACMI and charter operations; aircraft leasing; and maintenance, repair, and overhaul, as well as part sales and technical services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Chorus Aviation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chorus Aviation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.