China Yuchai International (NYSE:CYD) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of China Yuchai International (NYSE:CYD) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the stock.
Shares of CYD opened at $13.40 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $13.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.34. China Yuchai International has a 12-month low of $10.57 and a 12-month high of $19.59.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of China Yuchai International by 98.6% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 1,898 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in shares of China Yuchai International by 12.6% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 11,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,000 after buying an additional 1,317 shares during the last quarter. Corton Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of China Yuchai International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $310,000. DGS Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of China Yuchai International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $356,000. Finally, Unison Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of China Yuchai International by 12.4% in the fourth quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 18,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $283,000 after buying an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 21.82% of the company’s stock.
China Yuchai International Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in engine manufacturing, and hospitality operations and property development business through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Yuchai, HL Global Enterprises Limited (HLGE), and Corporate. The Yuchai segment conducts manufacturing and sale of diesel engines which are mainly distributed in the People’s Republic of China (PRC) market.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on China Yuchai International (CYD)
- The Institutions Send Out For Papa John’s International
- Is it Time to Buy Mattel Stock?
- Cerence Stock is Repricing Itself
- John Deere Stock is Dropping Due to Lousy Timing, Not Lousy Earnings
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 2/14 – 2/18
Receive News & Ratings for China Yuchai International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China Yuchai International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.