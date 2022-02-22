China Natural Resources (NASDAQ:CHNR) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of China Natural Resources (NASDAQ:CHNR) in a note issued to investors on Tuesday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CHNR opened at $0.61 on Tuesday. China Natural Resources has a 1 year low of $0.56 and a 1 year high of $3.14. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.78.

Get China Natural Resources alerts:

An institutional investor recently raised its position in China Natural Resources stock. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of China Natural Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHNR) by 47.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 45,122 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 14,447 shares during the quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.18% of China Natural Resources worth $26,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.26% of the company’s stock.

China Natural Resources, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the exploration for lead, silver, and other metals in the Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region of China. It operates through the following segments: Exploration & Mining and Corporate Activities. The company was founded on December 14, 1993 and is headquartered in Hong Kong.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for China Natural Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China Natural Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.