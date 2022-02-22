Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG) Shares Sold by Psagot Value Holdings Ltd.

Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. trimmed its stake in shares of Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG) by 44.3% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 5,909 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 4,700 shares during the period. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd.’s holdings in Chegg were worth $402,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CHGG. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Chegg by 18,377.4% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 599,961 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $22,871,000 after acquiring an additional 596,714 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Chegg by 196.7% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 163,622 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,237,000 after purchasing an additional 108,483 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Chegg by 107.9% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,943 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,141,000 after purchasing an additional 15,543 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its stake in shares of Chegg by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 130,186 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,820,000 after purchasing an additional 8,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Chegg by 38.0% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 45,648 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,794,000 after purchasing an additional 12,568 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.98% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CHGG opened at $28.29 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 13.65, a quick ratio of 13.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -314.30, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.97. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.04. Chegg, Inc. has a twelve month low of $23.23 and a twelve month high of $109.83.

Chegg (NYSE:CHGG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 7th. The technology company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.07. Chegg had a negative net margin of 0.19% and a positive return on equity of 7.85%. The firm had revenue of $207.47 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $195.20 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.37 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Chegg, Inc. will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Daniel Rosensweig bought 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of $28.52 per share, with a total value of $713,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ted Schlein bought 35,470 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $28.54 per share, with a total value of $1,012,313.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

CHGG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Chegg from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of Chegg from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 13th. TheStreet cut shares of Chegg from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Raymond James cut shares of Chegg from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Chegg from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.64.

Chegg, Inc operates a learning platform for students. It intends to empower students to take control of their education and help the students study, college admissions exams, accomplish their goals, get grades and test scores. The firm offers required and non-required scholastic materials including textbooks in any format, access to online homework help and textbook solutions, course organization and scheduling, college and university matching tools and scholarship connections.

