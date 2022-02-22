Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP) Reaches New 1-Year High at $134.16

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $134.16 and last traded at $134.05, with a volume of 38323 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $130.79.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Check Point Software Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $150.00 to $157.00 in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a report on Monday, January 24th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $115.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Check Point Software Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, February 13th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Check Point Software Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $132.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, January 17th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $130.45.

Get Check Point Software Technologies alerts:

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $121.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $119.38. The firm has a market cap of $18.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.70.

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $2.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.11. Check Point Software Technologies had a net margin of 37.64% and a return on equity of 25.39%. The business had revenue of $599.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $586.42 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.98 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. will post 6.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Check Point Software Technologies in the third quarter worth about $25,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its stake in Check Point Software Technologies by 171.3% during the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 236 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its stake in Check Point Software Technologies by 55.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 249 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota bought a new stake in Check Point Software Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 85.3% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 428 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. 86.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP)

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. engages in the development and market of software and hardware solutions for information technology security. Its products include threat prevention, next generation firewalls, mobile security, and security management. The company was founded by Gil Shwed, Marius Nacht, and Shlomo Kramer in July 1993 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Check Point Software Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Check Point Software Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.