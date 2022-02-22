Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP) Issues Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP) updated its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.480-$1.580 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.570. The company issued revenue guidance of $517 million-$547 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $532.04 million.Check Point Software Technologies also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $6.900-$7.500 EPS.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CHKP. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Check Point Software Technologies from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an underperform rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Wedbush restated an outperform rating on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. StockNews.com upgraded Check Point Software Technologies from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Sunday, February 13th. Citigroup began coverage on Check Point Software Technologies in a report on Monday, January 24th. They issued a sell rating and a $115.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Check Point Software Technologies from $148.00 to $154.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $130.45.

Check Point Software Technologies stock traded up $2.40 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $133.19. 31,134 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,250,550. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $121.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $119.38. The company has a market cap of $18.27 billion, a PE ratio of 21.48, a PEG ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.70. Check Point Software Technologies has a one year low of $107.85 and a one year high of $133.87.

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $2.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $599.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $586.42 million. Check Point Software Technologies had a return on equity of 25.39% and a net margin of 37.64%. The business’s revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.98 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Check Point Software Technologies will post 6.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its holdings in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 55.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 249 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in Check Point Software Technologies by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 10,392 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,218,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in Check Point Software Technologies by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 2,260 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $263,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC raised its holdings in Check Point Software Technologies by 11.1% in the 4th quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 2,852 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $332,000 after acquiring an additional 284 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Check Point Software Technologies by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,500 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $735,000 after acquiring an additional 314 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.69% of the company’s stock.

About Check Point Software Technologies

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. engages in the development and market of software and hardware solutions for information technology security. Its products include threat prevention, next generation firewalls, mobile security, and security management. The company was founded by Gil Shwed, Marius Nacht, and Shlomo Kramer in July 1993 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

