Chartwell Investment Partners LLC Sells 60 Shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Chartwell Investment Partners LLC reduced its holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 0.1% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 55,645 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 60 shares during the period. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $10,133,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. West Family Investments Inc. increased its holdings in United Parcel Service by 2.3% in the third quarter. West Family Investments Inc. now owns 2,241 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $408,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC increased its holdings in United Parcel Service by 15.0% in the third quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 383 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Pettee Investors Inc. increased its holdings in United Parcel Service by 1.0% in the third quarter. Pettee Investors Inc. now owns 4,840 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $881,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in United Parcel Service by 4.2% in the third quarter. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,281 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $233,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clean Yield Group increased its holdings in United Parcel Service by 4.4% in the third quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 1,253 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $228,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.97% of the company’s stock.

Get United Parcel Service alerts:

Shares of NYSE:UPS opened at $209.36 on Tuesday. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 52-week low of $156.59 and a 52-week high of $233.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $181.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.13. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $211.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $202.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.48.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The transportation company reported $3.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.10 by $0.49. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 127.98% and a net margin of 6.92%. The business had revenue of $27.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.07 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.66 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 11.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd will be issued a $1.52 dividend. This represents a $6.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.90%. This is a boost from United Parcel Service’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 18th. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is 54.99%.

In other news, insider Norman M. Brothers, Jr. sold 5,677 shares of United Parcel Service stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.52, for a total transaction of $1,291,631.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Juan R. Perez sold 12,996 shares of United Parcel Service stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.54, for a total transaction of $2,905,125.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on UPS. Stephens raised their price objective on United Parcel Service from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Cowen raised their price objective on United Parcel Service from $203.00 to $232.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $243.00 price objective on United Parcel Service in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on United Parcel Service from $222.00 to $236.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on United Parcel Service from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $235.18.

United Parcel Service Company Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc operates as a logistics and package delivery company that provides supply chain management services. Its logistics services include transportation, distribution, contract logistics, ground freight, ocean freight, air freight, customs brokerage, insurance, and financing. The firm operates through the following segments: U.S.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UPS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS).

Receive News & Ratings for United Parcel Service Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Parcel Service and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.