Chartwell Investment Partners LLC Sells 23,271 Shares of Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SWX)

Chartwell Investment Partners LLC reduced its stake in Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SWX) by 12.1% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 168,747 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 23,271 shares during the quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Southwest Gas were worth $11,286,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Southwest Gas by 20.6% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 56,956 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,809,000 after acquiring an additional 9,725 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Southwest Gas by 41.5% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 269,792 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $18,043,000 after acquiring an additional 79,063 shares during the period. Yaupon Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Southwest Gas during the third quarter valued at about $1,672,000. Cohen & Steers Inc. raised its holdings in Southwest Gas by 814.2% during the third quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 775,564 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $51,870,000 after acquiring an additional 690,726 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd raised its holdings in Southwest Gas by 112.3% during the third quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 17,522 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,172,000 after acquiring an additional 9,270 shares during the period. 86.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have commented on SWX. TheStreet cut Southwest Gas from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. StockNews.com upgraded Southwest Gas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Southwest Gas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Southwest Gas presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.00.

Shares of Southwest Gas stock opened at $65.69 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.23. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $67.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $61.77 and a twelve month high of $73.54.

Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc engages in the energy business. It operates through the following segments: Natural Gas Operations and Utility Infrastructure Services. The Natural Gas Operations segment focuses in purchasing, distribution, and transportation of natural gas in Arizona, California, and Nevada.

