Chartwell Investment Partners LLC Lowers Holdings in Avista Co. (NYSE:AVA)

Chartwell Investment Partners LLC decreased its stake in Avista Co. (NYSE:AVA) by 9.7% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 195,921 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 20,964 shares during the quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Avista were worth $7,664,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in Avista by 8.5% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,499,563 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $63,986,000 after purchasing an additional 117,452 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Avista by 680.4% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 126,424 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,946,000 after acquiring an additional 110,225 shares during the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al increased its holdings in shares of Avista by 144.8% in the third quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 162,179 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,344,000 after purchasing an additional 95,941 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Avista by 30.6% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 400,925 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $17,108,000 after purchasing an additional 93,961 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Avista by 3.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,469,556 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $105,376,000 after purchasing an additional 79,682 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.31% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Avista from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. TheStreet raised Avista from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, December 27th.

In other news, VP Jason R. Thackston sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.67, for a total transaction of $104,175.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Company insiders own 0.94% of the company’s stock.

AVA stock opened at $42.64 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $42.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market cap of $3.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 0.61. Avista Co. has a 52-week low of $37.57 and a 52-week high of $49.14.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 18th will be given a dividend of $0.44 per share. This is a positive change from Avista’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 17th. Avista’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 78.57%.

Avista Company Profile

Avista Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of electric and natural gas utility business. It operates through the Avista Utilities, and Alaska Electric Light and Power Company (AEL&P) segments. The Avista Utilities segment includes electric distribution and transmission, and natural gas distribution services in parts of eastern Washington, Northern Idaho, and Northeastern and Southwestern Oregon.

