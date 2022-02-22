Chartwell Investment Partners LLC Has $9.10 Million Stock Position in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

Chartwell Investment Partners LLC cut its holdings in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL) by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 71,454 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,525 shares during the quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Allstate were worth $9,097,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ALL. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Allstate in the third quarter valued at about $5,666,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its stake in Allstate by 12.4% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 56,124 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $7,321,000 after buying an additional 6,190 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its stake in Allstate by 4.2% in the second quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 16,212 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,115,000 after buying an additional 647 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Allstate by 20.3% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,646,766 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $214,804,000 after buying an additional 278,145 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in Allstate by 4.7% in the second quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 48,607 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $6,340,000 after buying an additional 2,175 shares in the last quarter. 74.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE ALL opened at $125.89 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $36.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.82. The Allstate Co. has a 52 week low of $102.57 and a 52 week high of $140.00. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $120.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $123.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The insurance provider reported $2.75 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.77 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $10.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.98 billion. Allstate had a net margin of 3.16% and a return on equity of 16.60%. The company’s revenue was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $5.87 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The Allstate Co. will post 10.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th will be given a dividend of $0.85 per share. This is a boost from Allstate’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.81. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 25th. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.70%. Allstate’s payout ratio is presently 63.53%.

In other Allstate news, CFO Mario Rizzo sold 25,648 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.57, for a total value of $3,143,675.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Judith A. Sprieser sold 1,652 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.25, for a total value of $200,305.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.56% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on ALL shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Allstate from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $132.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Allstate from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Allstate in a report on Monday, November 22nd. They issued a “sell” rating and a $106.00 target price for the company. Barclays lowered their target price on Allstate from $123.00 to $119.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded Allstate from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $126.00 to $149.00 in a report on Monday, February 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $133.21.

The Allstate Corp. engages in the property and casualty insurance business and the sale of life, accident, and health insurance products through its subsidiaries. It operates through following business segments: Allstate Protection, Protection Services, Allstate Life, Allstate Benefits, Allstate Annuities, Discontinued Lines and Coverages, and Corporate and Other.

