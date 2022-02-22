Chartwell Investment Partners LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Oxford Industries, Inc. (NYSE:OXM)

Chartwell Investment Partners LLC reduced its position in shares of Oxford Industries, Inc. (NYSE:OXM) by 11.9% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 92,718 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 12,511 shares during the period. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Oxford Industries were worth $8,360,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Oxford Industries by 5.0% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,767,841 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $174,734,000 after purchasing an additional 84,821 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Oxford Industries by 49,407.8% during the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 651,027 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $58,703,000 after purchasing an additional 649,712 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Oxford Industries by 73.6% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 544,632 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $49,109,000 after purchasing an additional 230,871 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Oxford Industries by 1.4% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 543,232 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $53,693,000 after purchasing an additional 7,545 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT raised its holdings in Oxford Industries by 0.8% during the third quarter. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT now owns 369,545 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $33,322,000 after purchasing an additional 2,965 shares in the last quarter. 83.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

OXM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Oxford Industries in a report on Thursday, December 9th. StockNews.com cut shares of Oxford Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Oxford Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $113.00 target price for the company in a report on Saturday, December 11th. Finally, Citigroup cut shares of Oxford Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $118.00 to $84.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $113.17.

In other Oxford Industries news, Director Dennis M. Love sold 2,030 shares of Oxford Industries stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.94, for a total value of $194,758.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . 5.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

OXM stock opened at $85.34 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $91.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $93.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a PE ratio of 15.38 and a beta of 1.72. Oxford Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $72.23 and a 12 month high of $114.47.

Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 8th. The textile maker reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.90. Oxford Industries had a net margin of 8.81% and a return on equity of 24.09%. The business had revenue of $247.73 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $227.69 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.44) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 41.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Oxford Industries, Inc. will post 7.67 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 14th were issued a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 13th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.97%. Oxford Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.27%.

About Oxford Industries

Oxford Industries, Inc engages in the design, sourcing, marketing, and distribution of apparel products. Its brands include Tommy Bahama, Lilly Pulitzer, Southern Tide, and licensed brands of tailored clothing and golf apparel. The company was founded by John Hicks Lanier and Sartain Lanier in 1942 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

