Chartwell Investment Partners LLC Cuts Stake in DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC)

Chartwell Investment Partners LLC cut its stake in DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 214,523 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,966 shares during the quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in DXC Technology were worth $7,210,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DXC. Assetmark Inc. increased its position in shares of DXC Technology by 13,800.0% during the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 695 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 690 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of DXC Technology by 166.6% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 909 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 568 shares during the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DXC Technology during the second quarter worth about $37,000. Spire Wealth Management increased its position in shares of DXC Technology by 59.6% during the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 490 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of DXC Technology during the third quarter worth about $50,000. 89.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on DXC Technology from $40.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Cowen decreased their price target on DXC Technology from $50.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded DXC Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, February 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.00.

In other DXC Technology news, EVP William L. Deckelman, Jr. sold 53,831 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.68, for a total value of $1,974,521.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:DXC opened at $35.62 on Tuesday. DXC Technology has a 12 month low of $24.20 and a 12 month high of $44.18. The company has a market capitalization of $8.71 billion, a PE ratio of -14.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 2.33. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $33.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12.

DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92. The company had revenue of $4.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.10 billion. DXC Technology had a positive return on equity of 16.81% and a negative net margin of 3.67%. The firm’s revenue was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.84 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that DXC Technology will post 3.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DXC Technology Co provides technology consulting, outsourcing and support services. It operates through the following segments: Global Business Services (GBS) and Global Infrastructure Services (GIS). The GBS segment provides technology solutions that help clients address challenges and accelerates the digital transformations that is tailored to each client’s specific objectives.

