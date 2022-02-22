Chartwell Investment Partners LLC Cuts Position in FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC)

Chartwell Investment Partners LLC cut its position in shares of FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC) by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 145,419 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 13,154 shares during the quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in FMC were worth $13,315,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Stelac Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of FMC by 98.6% during the 3rd quarter. Stelac Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,208 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $477,000 after purchasing an additional 2,585 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in shares of FMC by 67.9% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 58,156 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,324,000 after purchasing an additional 23,516 shares in the last quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC grew its holdings in FMC by 65.9% in the 3rd quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 40,629 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,721,000 after buying an additional 16,141 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC grew its holdings in FMC by 25.6% in the 3rd quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 17,566 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,608,000 after buying an additional 3,581 shares during the period. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in FMC by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 171,107 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $15,667,000 after buying an additional 13,539 shares during the period. 88.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get FMC alerts:

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America raised shares of FMC from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $112.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on shares of FMC in a research note on Monday, January 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of FMC from $134.00 to $128.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Mizuho boosted their target price on FMC from $126.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on FMC from $123.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, FMC has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $125.73.

Shares of FMC stock opened at $116.89 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.40. FMC Co. has a one year low of $87.27 and a one year high of $122.50. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $110.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $101.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.51, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.85.

FMC (NYSE:FMC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The basic materials company reported $2.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.15. FMC had a net margin of 14.60% and a return on equity of 29.16%. The firm had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.37 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.42 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that FMC Co. will post 7.73 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st were issued a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. This is a positive change from FMC’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.81%. FMC’s dividend payout ratio is 37.19%.

FMC announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, February 8th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the basic materials company to reacquire up to 7.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

FMC Profile

FMC Corp. is an agricultural sciences company, which engages in the provision of solutions to growers and development of pipeline in crop protection, plant health, precision agriculture, and professional pest, and turf management. It offers insect control products under the Rynaxypyr and Cyazypyr brands, herbicides under the Authority, Boral, Centium, Command, and Gamit brands, insecticides under the Talstar and Hero brands, flutriafol-based fungicides, and bionematicides under the Quartzo and Presence brands.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FMC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC).

Receive News & Ratings for FMC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FMC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.