Chart Industries (GTLS) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Chart Industries (NASDAQ:GTLS) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, February 24th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.67 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
NASDAQ GTLS opened at $117.50 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $4.28 billion, a PE ratio of 14.42 and a beta of 1.65. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $135.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $166.37. Chart Industries has a 1-year low of $108.29 and a 1-year high of $206.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.72.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Chart Industries by 13.0% in the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 983 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $157,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chart Industries in the 4th quarter worth $1,249,000. Marshall Wace LLP raised its position in shares of Chart Industries by 433.5% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 20,609 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,286,000 after buying an additional 16,746 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of Chart Industries by 227.2% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 31,652 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,048,000 after buying an additional 21,977 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in Chart Industries by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 50,671 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,082,000 after purchasing an additional 1,183 shares in the last quarter.
Chart Industries Company Profile
Chart Industries, Inc engages in the manufacturing of engineered equipment for the industrial gas, energy, and biomedical industries. It operates through the following business segments: Cryo Tank Solutions, Heat Transfer Systems, Specialty Products and Repair, Service & Leasing, and Corporate. The Cryo Tank Solutions segment supplies bulk, microbulk, and mobile equipment used in the storage, distribution, vaporization, and application of industrial gases.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Chart Industries (GTLS)
- The Institutions Send Out For Papa John’s International
- Is it Time to Buy Mattel Stock?
- Cerence Stock is Repricing Itself
- John Deere Stock is Dropping Due to Lousy Timing, Not Lousy Earnings
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 2/14 – 2/18
Receive News & Ratings for Chart Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chart Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.