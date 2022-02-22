Cetera Investment Advisers Sells 561 Shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Cetera Investment Advisers reduced its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) by 0.5% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 102,437 shares of the company’s stock after selling 561 shares during the quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $8,805,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 16.1% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 66,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,716,000 after acquiring an additional 9,234 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its position in Raytheon Technologies by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 97,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,366,000 after purchasing an additional 815 shares during the period. Laffer Tengler Investments increased its position in Raytheon Technologies by 71.3% during the 3rd quarter. Laffer Tengler Investments now owns 26,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,289,000 after purchasing an additional 11,082 shares during the period. Kozak & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Raytheon Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $133,000. Finally, Keebeck Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Raytheon Technologies by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC now owns 40,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,444,000 after purchasing an additional 2,223 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RTX traded up $0.73 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $94.10. The stock had a trading volume of 36,234 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,130,218. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.19. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $89.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $87.70. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a fifty-two week low of $71.99 and a fifty-two week high of $96.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $140.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.33, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.39.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $17.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.28 billion. Raytheon Technologies had a net margin of 6.00% and a return on equity of 8.78%. The business’s revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.74 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 4.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Raytheon Technologies announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Tuesday, December 7th that permits the company to repurchase $6.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to buy up to 4.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 25th will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 24th. Raytheon Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 79.38%.

In other Raytheon Technologies news, insider Wesley D. Kremer sold 15,083 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.92, for a total transaction of $1,416,595.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

RTX has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wolfe Research raised their target price on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $110.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $97.00 to $96.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $110.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $100.00 to $106.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Raytheon Technologies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $103.08.

Raytheon Technologies Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of aerospace and defense systems and services for commercial, military, and government customers. It operates through the following segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt and Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence and Space, and Raytheon Missiles and Defense.

