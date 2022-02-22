Cetera Investment Advisers Raises Stock Position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB)

Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB) by 15.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 287,306 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 39,393 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF were worth $15,296,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of IUSB. Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. West Branch Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Activest Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $36,000.

NASDAQ:IUSB opened at $50.83 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $52.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $52.86. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF has a 1 year low of $50.60 and a 1 year high of $54.09.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 2nd were paid a $0.073 dividend. This is a positive change from iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 1st.

