Cetera Investment Advisers Decreases Stock Holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Cetera Investment Advisers cut its position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 45,697 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 1,578 shares during the quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in PayPal were worth $11,891,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in PYPL. Man Group plc raised its holdings in PayPal by 154.5% in the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 375,716 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $97,764,000 after acquiring an additional 228,090 shares in the last quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of PayPal by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC now owns 28,320 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $7,369,000 after acquiring an additional 2,613 shares during the period. Deltec Asset Management LLC grew its position in PayPal by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Deltec Asset Management LLC now owns 28,385 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $7,386,000 after buying an additional 1,735 shares in the last quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC grew its position in PayPal by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 17,889 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $4,654,000 after buying an additional 1,005 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DT Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of PayPal during the 3rd quarter valued at about $804,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.38% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.81, for a total transaction of $1,888,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Daniel H. Schulman bought 7,994 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $124.57 per share, for a total transaction of $995,812.58. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders purchased 23,164 shares of company stock worth $2,996,406. 0.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ PYPL traded down $0.32 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $103.33. The stock had a trading volume of 254,375 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,781,074. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm has a market cap of $120.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.16. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $163.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $217.32. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $103.03 and a 52-week high of $310.16.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The credit services provider reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $6.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.89 billion. PayPal had a return on equity of 19.75% and a net margin of 20.09%. PayPal’s revenue was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.75 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PYPL has been the topic of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of PayPal from $280.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. JMP Securities cut their price target on PayPal from $260.00 to $198.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their price objective on PayPal from $180.00 to $140.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on PayPal from $250.00 to $190.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on PayPal from $260.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and thirty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $203.84.

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platform for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. The firm manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

