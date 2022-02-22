Cetera Investment Advisers Boosts Holdings in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 185,124 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 7,457 shares during the quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $8,592,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital World Investors purchased a new position in Wells Fargo & Company during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,046,312,000. Amundi purchased a new position in Wells Fargo & Company in the 2nd quarter worth about $902,947,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 135,414,977 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,132,944,000 after buying an additional 6,424,515 shares during the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd increased its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 738,917.8% during the 3rd quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 5,557,414 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $308,897,000 after purchasing an additional 5,556,662 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners increased its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 39.8% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 15,675,969 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $727,759,000 after acquiring an additional 4,462,674 shares in the last quarter. 69.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Shares of Wells Fargo & Company stock traded up $0.13 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $55.76. 210,945 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 34,236,461. The firm has a market cap of $228.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. Wells Fargo & Company has a 52-week low of $35.93 and a 52-week high of $60.30. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.28.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 4th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 3rd. This is a positive change from Wells Fargo & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Wells Fargo & Company’s payout ratio is 20.08%.
WFC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Odeon Capital Group raised shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, November 29th. Piper Sandler upgraded Wells Fargo & Company from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $50.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $57.00 to $58.50 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $56.00 price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Argus upped their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $55.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.38.
Wells Fargo & Company Company Profile
Wells Fargo & Co is a diversified, community-based financial services company. It is engaged in the provision of banking, insurance, investments, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance. It firm operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, Wealth & Investment Management, and Other.
