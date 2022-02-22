Cetera Investment Advisers Boosts Holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 124,934 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 4,980 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in Chevron were worth $12,675,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. F3Logic LLC grew its stake in shares of Chevron by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. F3Logic LLC now owns 32,134 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,271,000 after buying an additional 1,048 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 223,817 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $22,706,000 after acquiring an additional 12,526 shares during the last quarter. CastleArk Alternatives LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chevron in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,834,000. Zacks Investment Management lifted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 854,830 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $86,723,000 after acquiring an additional 24,107 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CapWealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. CapWealth Advisors LLC now owns 164,463 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $16,685,000 after acquiring an additional 7,016 shares during the last quarter. 65.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Michael K. Wirth sold 26,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.26, for a total value of $2,999,325.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Rhonda J. Morris sold 9,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.06, for a total transaction of $1,072,164.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 636,765 shares of company stock worth $84,153,866 over the last three months. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Chevron from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Chevron from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 31st. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Chevron in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Tudor Pickering upgraded shares of Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $114.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Chevron from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $130.00 to $145.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $132.00.

Shares of NYSE CVX traded up $0.80 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $134.22. The company had a trading volume of 155,350 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,930,152. Chevron Co. has a 52-week low of $92.86 and a 52-week high of $139.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock has a market cap of $258.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.39, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.18. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $126.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $113.80.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 28th. The oil and gas company reported $2.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.13 by ($0.57). Chevron had a return on equity of 11.62% and a net margin of 9.62%. The business had revenue of $48.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.22 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.01) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 91.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post 11.08 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 16th will be given a dividend of $1.42 per share. This is an increase from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.34. This represents a $5.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.23%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 15th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.78%.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas, the liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas, the transporting of crude oil by major international oil export pipelines, the processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas, and a gas-to-liquids plant.

