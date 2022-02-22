Cetera Investment Advisers Acquires 208,831 Shares of iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN)

Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN) by 622.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 242,387 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 208,831 shares during the quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers owned 0.26% of iShares Global Tech ETF worth $13,734,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in IXN. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in iShares Global Tech ETF by 1,225.0% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,284,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,763,000 after acquiring an additional 3,961,196 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF by 682.5% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,112,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,017,000 after buying an additional 3,586,980 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF by 541.9% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,105,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,638,000 after buying an additional 3,466,184 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF by 812.3% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,573,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,488,000 after buying an additional 3,182,021 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF by 1,107.0% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,986,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,625,000 after buying an additional 1,822,360 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA IXN traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $56.18. 2,222 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 685,088. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $60.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $60.29. iShares Global Tech ETF has a one year low of $48.27 and a one year high of $65.52.

iShares Global Tech ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Technology Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 1200 Information Technology Sector Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of companies that Standard & Poor’s Financial Services LLC, a subsidiary of The McGraw-Hill Companies (S&P) deems to be part of the information technology sector of the economy.

