Cetera Advisors LLC Raises Stock Position in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Cetera Advisors LLC grew its holdings in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) by 16.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 63,788 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 9,202 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $8,862,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in International Business Machines by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 64,528,194 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,964,901,000 after purchasing an additional 722,962 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,756,888 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,044,535,000 after acquiring an additional 392,308 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 92.8% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 6,834,777 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $956,458,000 after acquiring an additional 3,290,542 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,855,779 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $813,541,000 after acquiring an additional 114,014 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 10.5% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,610,624 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $640,574,000 after acquiring an additional 439,743 shares during the last quarter. 54.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have recently commented on IBM shares. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $151.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of International Business Machines in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a “positive” rating and a $125.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of International Business Machines in a report on Friday, October 29th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $172.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of International Business Machines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $132.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, December 17th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $124.00 to $118.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $146.45.

Shares of NYSE IBM traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $124.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 28,476 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,429,268. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $132.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $132.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $111.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.88. International Business Machines Co. has a 1-year low of $114.56 and a 1-year high of $152.84.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The technology company reported $3.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.30 by $0.05. International Business Machines had a net margin of 8.11% and a return on equity of 42.49%. The business had revenue of $16.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.96 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.07 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th will be given a dividend of $1.64 per share. This represents a $6.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.27%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 10th. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is currently 103.31%.

International Business Machines Corp. is an information technology company, which provides integrated solutions that leverage information technology and knowledge of business processes. It operates through the following segments: Cloud and Cognitive Software, Global Business Services, Global Technology Services, Systems, and Global Financing.

