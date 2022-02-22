Cetera Advisors LLC Raises Holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) by 76.1% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 149,787 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 64,705 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $11,120,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SCHD. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 4,361.6% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $401,000 after purchasing an additional 7,502 shares during the period. Eagle Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 43,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,289,000 after acquiring an additional 1,332 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 294.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $372,000 after acquiring an additional 3,601 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 108.1% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 44,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,340,000 after acquiring an additional 22,952 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 10,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $805,000 after acquiring an additional 439 shares during the last quarter.

Get Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF alerts:

SCHD opened at $76.84 on Tuesday. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a one year low of $66.95 and a one year high of $82.47. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $79.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $77.93.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.