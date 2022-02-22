Cetera Advisors LLC Purchases 38,109 Shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE)

Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) by 29.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 168,158 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 38,109 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $9,751,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Redwood Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of ONEOK by 10.1% during the second quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC now owns 22,830 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,171,000 after purchasing an additional 2,087 shares in the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. lifted its position in ONEOK by 101.1% in the 3rd quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 25,409 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,473,000 after acquiring an additional 12,776 shares in the last quarter. Investment Advisory Services Inc. TX ADV bought a new stake in ONEOK in the 3rd quarter valued at $238,000. AGF Investments Inc. lifted its position in ONEOK by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 98,521 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,713,000 after buying an additional 8,856 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Pension Service lifted its position in ONEOK by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 623,143 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $34,672,000 after buying an additional 2,685 shares in the last quarter. 63.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ONEOK stock opened at $62.31 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $60.72 and a 200-day moving average of $59.53. ONEOK, Inc. has a 1-year low of $42.55 and a 1-year high of $66.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34. The company has a market cap of $27.79 billion, a PE ratio of 19.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.91.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 31st were issued a dividend of $0.935 per share. This represents a $3.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.00%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 28th. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 116.88%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on OKE. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of ONEOK from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $72.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of ONEOK from $68.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of ONEOK from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of ONEOK from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on shares of ONEOK from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.77.

ONEOK Company Profile

ONEOK, Inc engages in gathering, processing, fractionating, transporting, storing and marketing of natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids and Natural Gas Pipelines. The Natural Gas Gathering and Processing segment offers midstream services to producers in North Dakota, Montana, Wyoming, Kansas and Oklahoma.

