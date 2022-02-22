Cetera Advisors LLC Increases Stake in Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:XMHQ)

Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:XMHQ) by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 155,901 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,102 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF were worth $11,843,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC raised its position in Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF by 12.9% during the second quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC now owns 18,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,441,000 after acquiring an additional 2,134 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF by 1.8% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 151,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,503,000 after acquiring an additional 2,652 shares in the last quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC raised its position in Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF by 3.6% during the third quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 66,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,033,000 after acquiring an additional 2,300 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $758,000. Finally, Financial Advocates Investment Management purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $207,000.

Get Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF stock opened at $75.61 on Tuesday. Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF has a 12 month low of $70.50 and a 12 month high of $84.16. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $77.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $78.62.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XMHQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:XMHQ).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.