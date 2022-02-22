Cetera Advisors LLC Has $8.27 Million Stake in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:XLG)

Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:XLG) by 59.1% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 25,064 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,311 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF were worth $8,271,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in XLG. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 6.9% during the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,687,000 after buying an additional 523 shares in the last quarter. Reliant Wealth Planning grew its position in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Reliant Wealth Planning now owns 112,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,065,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. Nvwm LLC grew its position in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 377.7% during the 3rd quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 2,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $832,000 after acquiring an additional 1,994 shares during the last quarter. Diversified LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 28.1% in the 3rd quarter. Diversified LLC now owns 36,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,926,000 after buying an additional 7,919 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aurora Private Wealth Inc. grew its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. now owns 6,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,212,000 after buying an additional 197 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:XLG traded down $0.29 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $333.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,951 shares, compared to its average volume of 121,753. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $354.43. Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $280.81 and a fifty-two week high of $374.77.

Guggenheim Russell Top 50 Mega Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly Rydex Russell Top 50 ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the Russell Top 50 Index (the Index). The Index is an unmanaged capitalization-weighted index consisting of the 50 largest companies in the Russell 3000 Index.

