Cetera Advisors LLC Grows Stock Position in Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND)

Cetera Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND) by 13.1% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 63,775 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,370 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC’s holdings in Pimco Total Return ETF were worth $7,050,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new stake in Pimco Total Return ETF during the third quarter worth about $86,000. Signature Securities Group Corporation acquired a new stake in Pimco Total Return ETF during the third quarter worth about $111,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC increased its stake in Pimco Total Return ETF by 102.0% during the third quarter. DB Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,014 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $112,000 after acquiring an additional 512 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in Pimco Total Return ETF by 13.7% during the third quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,383 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $153,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Ocean LLC acquired a new stake in Pimco Total Return ETF during the third quarter worth about $207,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:BOND opened at $105.17 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $107.71. Pimco Total Return ETF has a 12 month low of $104.73 and a 12 month high of $112.27.

