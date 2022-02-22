Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VXUS)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VXUS) by 12.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 212,025 shares of the company’s stock after selling 29,139 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $13,413,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VXUS. JustInvest LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,391,000. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 8.2% in the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 308,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,526,000 after buying an additional 23,404 shares in the last quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 9.5% in the third quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 21,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,349,000 after buying an additional 1,850 shares in the last quarter. New England Guild Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 4.4% during the third quarter. New England Guild Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 509,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,251,000 after purchasing an additional 21,360 shares during the period. Finally, Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 7.8% during the third quarter. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC now owns 11,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $753,000 after purchasing an additional 836 shares during the period.

Shares of VXUS stock opened at $61.00 on Tuesday. Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares has a fifty-two week low of $59.70 and a fifty-two week high of $67.51. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $62.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $64.12.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 21st were given a dividend of $0.941 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 20th. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.17%. This is an increase from Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36.

