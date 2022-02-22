Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF (BATS:PTNQ)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its position in Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF (BATS:PTNQ) by 34.9% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 191,631 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 49,618 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s holdings in Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF were worth $10,666,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in shares of Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF by 2.3% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 9,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $547,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its position in shares of Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF by 1.4% in the third quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 21,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,193,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF by 17.2% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 347 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF by 49.2% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares during the last quarter. Finally, XML Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF by 5.1% in the third quarter. XML Financial LLC now owns 15,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $850,000 after purchasing an additional 744 shares during the last quarter.

PTNQ stock opened at $54.17 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $56.92 and its 200 day moving average is $57.29. Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF has a 1-year low of $25.04 and a 1-year high of $33.90.

