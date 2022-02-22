Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Increases Stock Holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF (BATS:EFAV)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF (BATS:EFAV) by 6.1% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 187,629 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,717 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF were worth $14,136,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of EFAV. Atria Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 130.0% during the 3rd quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 41,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,114,000 after buying an additional 23,358 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $5,212,000. Titus Wealth Management boosted its position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 147.7% during the 3rd quarter. Titus Wealth Management now owns 8,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $610,000 after purchasing an additional 4,830 shares during the period. Vestcor Inc boosted its position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 31.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vestcor Inc now owns 79,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,023,000 after purchasing an additional 19,294 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,254,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,527,000 after acquiring an additional 29,810 shares during the period.

EFAV opened at $72.53 on Tuesday. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF has a one year low of $64.68 and a one year high of $76.51. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $74.48 and its 200-day moving average is $76.24.

