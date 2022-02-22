Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Has $15.49 Million Stake in 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its holdings in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM) by 9.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 88,316 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,559 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s holdings in 3M were worth $15,492,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in 3M by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 41,630,784 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $7,302,871,000 after purchasing an additional 1,739,749 shares during the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new position in shares of 3M during the second quarter valued at approximately $329,919,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of 3M by 16.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,903,837 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,172,678,000 after buying an additional 832,796 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in shares of 3M by 44.9% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,120,451 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $371,968,000 after buying an additional 656,752 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in 3M by 95.1% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,179,430 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $213,984,000 after purchasing an additional 574,988 shares during the period. 66.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get 3M alerts:

Shares of NYSE:MMM opened at $148.11 on Tuesday. 3M has a 1-year low of $147.24 and a 1-year high of $208.95. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $170.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $179.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The company has a market capitalization of $84.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.96.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.29. 3M had a net margin of 16.75% and a return on equity of 40.84%. The firm had revenue of $8.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.58 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.38 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that 3M will post 10.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 18th will be issued a $1.49 dividend. This represents a $5.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 17th. This is an increase from 3M’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.48. 3M’s payout ratio is 58.89%.

MMM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on 3M from $210.00 to $205.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on 3M from $189.00 to $182.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on 3M from $155.00 to $147.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on 3M from $195.00 to $182.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on 3M from $184.00 to $173.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $179.57.

3M Company Profile

3M Co is a technology company, which manufactures industrial, safety, and consumer products. It operates through the following segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment consists of personal safety, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MMM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for 3M (NYSE:MMM).

Receive News & Ratings for 3M Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 3M and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.