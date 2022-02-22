Century Aluminum (CENX) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX) is set to release its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, February 24th. Analysts expect Century Aluminum to post earnings of ($0.05) per share for the quarter. Investors interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

CENX stock opened at $21.33 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.41. The company has a market cap of $1.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.30 and a beta of 2.60. Century Aluminum has a 12 month low of $10.39 and a 12 month high of $21.64. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $16.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.70.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CENX. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Century Aluminum by 468.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,899,790 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $24,488,000 after purchasing an additional 1,565,359 shares in the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Century Aluminum by 135.0% in the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 162,799 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,696,000 after buying an additional 93,518 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Century Aluminum by 16.7% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 409,678 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,784,000 after buying an additional 58,580 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Century Aluminum by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 950,633 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $15,742,000 after acquiring an additional 47,359 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Century Aluminum by 24.1% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 137,352 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,274,000 after acquiring an additional 26,642 shares in the last quarter. 55.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Wolfe Research began coverage on Century Aluminum in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company.

About Century Aluminum

Century Aluminum Co is a producer of aluminum and operates aluminum reduction facilities, or smelters, in the United States and Iceland. Its products include standard ingots, T-ingot, extrusion billet, horizontal direct chill ingot, molten, slab, and sow. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

