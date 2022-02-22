Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.100-$ for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $3.120. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Shares of NASDAQ CENTA traded down $1.47 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $42.42. 13,019 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 204,935. The company’s 50-day moving average is $44.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 2.98 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The company has a market capitalization of $2.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.15 and a beta of 0.64. Central Garden & Pet has a 1 year low of $39.30 and a 1 year high of $55.82.

Get Central Garden & Pet alerts:

Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.14. Central Garden & Pet had a net margin of 4.60% and a return on equity of 12.78%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.28 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Central Garden & Pet will post 3.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Central Garden & Pet from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $47.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, February 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Central Garden & Pet from $54.00 to $51.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $56.80.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in Central Garden & Pet during the fourth quarter worth about $207,000. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in Central Garden & Pet by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 6,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA boosted its position in Central Garden & Pet by 46.1% during the fourth quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 9,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $458,000 after acquiring an additional 3,027 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Central Garden & Pet during the third quarter worth about $833,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in Central Garden & Pet by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 31,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,527,000 after acquiring an additional 1,187 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.03% of the company’s stock.

Central Garden & Pet Company Profile

Central Garden & Pet Co is an innovator, producer and distributor of branded and private label products for the lawn & garden and pet supplies markets in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Pets and Garden. The Pet segment includes dog and cat supplies such as dog treats and chews, toys, pet beds and grooming products, waste management and training pads, pet containment, supplies for aquatics, small animals, reptiles and pet birds including toys, cages and habitats, bedding, food and supplements, products for equine and livestock, animal and household health and insect control products, live fish and small animals as well as outdoor cushions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Central Garden & Pet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Central Garden & Pet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.