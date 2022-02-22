Centiva Capital LP Trims Stock Holdings in Nano Dimension Ltd. (NASDAQ:NNDM)

Centiva Capital LP reduced its position in Nano Dimension Ltd. (NASDAQ:NNDM) by 46.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,954 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 12,234 shares during the quarter. Centiva Capital LP’s holdings in Nano Dimension were worth $79,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Nano Dimension in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,025,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Nano Dimension by 604.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 535,202 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,410,000 after purchasing an additional 459,239 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in Nano Dimension by 57.4% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 105,822 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $597,000 after acquiring an additional 38,573 shares during the period. PVG Asset Management Corp bought a new position in Nano Dimension during the 2nd quarter valued at about $253,000. Finally, Amundi bought a new position in Nano Dimension during the 2nd quarter valued at about $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.27% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ NNDM opened at $3.62 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $3.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $900.74 million, a P/E ratio of -9.78 and a beta of 2.29. Nano Dimension Ltd. has a 52 week low of $3.00 and a 52 week high of $14.59.

Nano Dimension (NASDAQ:NNDM) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 24th. The technology company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.34 million for the quarter. Nano Dimension had a negative net margin of 1,187.76% and a negative return on equity of 4.56%.

Nano Dimension Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides additive electronics in Israel and internationally. Its flagship product is the proprietary DragonFly lights-out digital manufacturing (LDM) system, a precision system that produces professional multilayer circuit-boards, radio frequency antennas, sensors, conductive geometries, and molded connected devices for prototyping through custom additive manufacturing.

