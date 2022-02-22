Centiva Capital LP Sells 28,300 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Centiva Capital LP reduced its position in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 56.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 21,700 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 28,300 shares during the period. Centiva Capital LP’s holdings in Chevron were worth $65,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CVX. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Chevron by 3.4% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 31,582,362 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,196,349,000 after purchasing an additional 1,037,882 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Chevron by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 24,297,770 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,465,009,000 after acquiring an additional 995,353 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 16.0% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 13,482,487 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,367,797,000 after purchasing an additional 1,859,425 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 8,132,205 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $825,012,000 after purchasing an additional 146,893 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi acquired a new stake in shares of Chevron in the 2nd quarter valued at $804,280,000. 65.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE CVX opened at $133.42 on Tuesday. Chevron Co. has a fifty-two week low of $92.86 and a fifty-two week high of $139.44. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $126.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $113.80. The company has a market capitalization of $257.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.28.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The oil and gas company reported $2.56 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.13 by ($0.57). The firm had revenue of $48.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.22 billion. Chevron had a net margin of 9.62% and a return on equity of 11.62%. Chevron’s revenue was up 91.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.01) EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post 11.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 16th will be given a dividend of $1.42 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 15th. This represents a $5.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.26%. This is an increase from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.34. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 69.78%.

CVX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised Chevron from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $130.00 to $145.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Chevron from $137.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $155.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. UBS Group upgraded Chevron from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Chevron from $155.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $132.00.

In related news, insider David A. Inchausti sold 7,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.29, for a total value of $945,288.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP R. Hewitt Pate sold 300 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $39,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 636,765 shares of company stock valued at $84,153,866 in the last three months. 0.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Chevron Profile

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas, the liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas, the transporting of crude oil by major international oil export pipelines, the processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas, and a gas-to-liquids plant.

