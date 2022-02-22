CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:CX) Receives $9.43 Average Price Target from Analysts

CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:CX) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $9.43.
A number of research firms have recently commented on CX. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CEMEX from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.75 target price for the company in a report on Monday, February 7th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of CEMEX from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $9.20 target price on shares of CEMEX in a report on Monday, January 3rd.
CEMEX stock traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $5.49. 7,103,182 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,869,783. The company has a market cap of $8.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. CEMEX has a twelve month low of $5.28 and a twelve month high of $9.09. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $6.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.77.
CEMEX Company Profile
CEMEX SAB de CV engages in the production, distribution, marketing, and sale of cement, ready-mix concrete, and aggregates. It operates though the following geographical segments: Mexico; United States; Europe; South, Central America and the Caribbean (SCA&C); Asia, Middle East and Africa (AMEA); and Others.
