CCL Industries (TSE:CCL.B) Share Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $67.59

CCL Industries Inc. (TSE:CCL.B) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$67.59 and traded as low as C$62.89. CCL Industries shares last traded at C$62.89, with a volume of 180,444 shares trading hands.

A number of research firms have commented on CCL.B. Scotiabank upped their price target on CCL Industries from C$80.00 to C$82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. TD Securities cut their target price on CCL Industries from C$81.00 to C$80.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on CCL Industries from C$82.00 to C$83.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Raymond James set a C$81.00 target price on CCL Industries and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, CIBC cut their target price on CCL Industries from C$82.00 to C$80.00 in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$80.50.

Get CCL Industries alerts:

The stock has a market capitalization of C$11.29 billion and a PE ratio of 18.94. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$65.75 and a 200 day moving average price of C$67.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.30.

In related news, Senior Officer Monika Vodermaier sold 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$66.72, for a total transaction of C$433,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 35,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$2,338,802.88. Also, Senior Officer Mark Mcclendon sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$67.63, for a total value of C$135,260.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$293,108.42.

About CCL Industries (TSE:CCL.B)

CCL Industries Inc manufactures and sells labels, containers, consumer printable media products, technology driven label solutions, polymer bank note substrates, and specialty films. The company operates through four segments: CCL, Avery, Checkpoint, and Innovia. The CCL segment offers pressure sensitive and specialty extruded film materials for decorative, instructional, functional, and security applications in the consumer packaging, healthcare, chemicals, consumer electronic device, and automotive markets.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CCL Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CCL Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.