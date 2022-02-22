CCL Industries (TSE:CCL.B) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $62.16

CCL Industries Inc. (TSE:CCL.B) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$62.16 and last traded at C$62.28, with a volume of 78476 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$62.89.
Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of CCL Industries from C$82.00 to C$83.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Cormark dropped their price objective on shares of CCL Industries from C$80.00 to C$76.00 in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Raymond James set a C$81.00 price objective on shares of CCL Industries and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of CCL Industries from C$80.00 to C$82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Finally, TD Securities dropped their price objective on shares of CCL Industries from C$81.00 to C$80.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$80.50.
The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$65.75 and its 200-day moving average price is C$67.59. The stock has a market cap of C$11.13 billion and a P/E ratio of 18.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.30, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.26.
CCL Industries Company Profile (TSE:CCL.B)
CCL Industries Inc manufactures and sells labels, containers, consumer printable media products, technology driven label solutions, polymer bank note substrates, and specialty films. The company operates through four segments: CCL, Avery, Checkpoint, and Innovia. The CCL segment offers pressure sensitive and specialty extruded film materials for decorative, instructional, functional, and security applications in the consumer packaging, healthcare, chemicals, consumer electronic device, and automotive markets.
Featured Stories
- Institutions Shed Macy’s … Too Soon
- Tyson Foods Stock is Clucking Ahead
- Home Depot Could Shed Another 17% Before Hitting Bottom
- MarketBeat Podcast – This Sector is Getting Ready to Blast Off
- 3 Defense Stocks to Own During Geopolitical Strife
Receive News & Ratings for CCL Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CCL Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.