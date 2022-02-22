CCL Industries (TSE:CCL.B) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $62.16

CCL Industries Inc. (TSE:CCL.B) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$62.16 and last traded at C$62.28, with a volume of 78476 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$62.89.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of CCL Industries from C$82.00 to C$83.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Cormark dropped their price objective on shares of CCL Industries from C$80.00 to C$76.00 in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Raymond James set a C$81.00 price objective on shares of CCL Industries and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of CCL Industries from C$80.00 to C$82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Finally, TD Securities dropped their price objective on shares of CCL Industries from C$81.00 to C$80.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$80.50.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$65.75 and its 200-day moving average price is C$67.59. The stock has a market cap of C$11.13 billion and a P/E ratio of 18.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.30, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.26.

In related news, Senior Officer Monika Vodermaier sold 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$66.72, for a total transaction of C$433,680.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 35,054 shares in the company, valued at C$2,338,802.88. Also, Senior Officer Mark Mcclendon sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$67.63, for a total transaction of C$135,260.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 4,334 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$293,108.42.

CCL Industries Company Profile

CCL Industries Inc manufactures and sells labels, containers, consumer printable media products, technology driven label solutions, polymer bank note substrates, and specialty films. The company operates through four segments: CCL, Avery, Checkpoint, and Innovia. The CCL segment offers pressure sensitive and specialty extruded film materials for decorative, instructional, functional, and security applications in the consumer packaging, healthcare, chemicals, consumer electronic device, and automotive markets.

