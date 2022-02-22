Carrefour (OTCMKTS:CRRFY) Upgraded to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Carrefour (OTCMKTS:CRRFY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $4.50 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 8.56% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Carrefour S.A. operates hypermarkets, supermarkets, convenience stores and cash and carry stores in Europe, the Americas and Asia. Carrefour S.A. is headquartered in Boulogne-Billancourt, France. “

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Carrefour from €20.10 ($22.84) to €19.70 ($22.39) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Carrefour in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on Carrefour from €19.00 ($21.59) to €20.50 ($23.30) in a report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.90.

CRRFY traded up $0.04 during trading on Monday, reaching $4.15. The company had a trading volume of 1,780,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 170,935. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.73. Carrefour has a 12-month low of $3.31 and a 12-month high of $4.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

Carrefour SA engages in the provision of supermarkets and retail stores. Its activities include operation and management of hypermarkets; supermarkets; convenience stores; cash and carry stores; and both food and non-food e-commerce websites. The company was founded on July 11, 1959 and is headquartered in Boulogne-Billancourt, France.

