Carney Technology Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:CTAQ) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of Carney Technology Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:CTAQ) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 2,354 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 92% from the previous session’s volume of 29,489 shares.The stock last traded at $9.80 and had previously closed at $9.81.

The business’s 50-day moving average is $9.78.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Carney Technology Acquisition Corp. II during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new position in Carney Technology Acquisition Corp. II during the second quarter valued at approximately $101,000. DeepCurrents Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in Carney Technology Acquisition Corp. II during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $104,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in Carney Technology Acquisition Corp. II during the first quarter valued at approximately $127,000. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in Carney Technology Acquisition Corp. II during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $196,000. 65.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Carney Technology Acquisition Corp. II does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the technology industry. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Burlingame, California.

