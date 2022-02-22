Captrust Financial Advisors Sells 206,349 Shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO)

Captrust Financial Advisors decreased its holdings in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO) by 11.1% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,651,293 shares of the company’s stock after selling 206,349 shares during the period. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF accounts for 0.7% of Captrust Financial Advisors’ portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF were worth $82,961,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 1.1% in the third quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 17,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $865,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC grew its stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 2.9% in the third quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC now owns 7,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $367,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Zacks Investment Management grew its stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 4.3% in the third quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 5,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 1.0% in the third quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 21,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,105,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 11.7% in the third quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA DGRO traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $52.44. 15,363 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,770,565. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $54.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $53.23. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $44.77 and a 52 week high of $56.42.

