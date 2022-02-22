Captrust Financial Advisors Raises Position in Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL)

Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) by 13,012.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 658,374 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 653,353 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors owned about 0.63% of Western Alliance Bancorporation worth $71,644,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of WAL. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 52.0% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 451,964 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $18,549,000 after acquiring an additional 154,596 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its holdings in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 0.5% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 186,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $17,289,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 2.8% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 492,791 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,756,000 after buying an additional 13,416 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its holdings in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 3.7% during the second quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 6,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $604,000 after buying an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 11,777.4% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 22,092 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,051,000 after buying an additional 21,906 shares in the last quarter. 86.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Western Alliance Bancorporation news, General Counsel Randall S. Theisen sold 2,963 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.96, for a total transaction of $302,107.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Kenneth Vecchione acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 31st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $97.81 per share, with a total value of $489,050.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 2.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:WAL traded down $0.62 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $92.46. The stock had a trading volume of 10,954 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,009,447. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $106.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $107.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock has a market cap of $9.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.74, a PEG ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.52. Western Alliance Bancorporation has a fifty-two week low of $83.41 and a fifty-two week high of $124.93.

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $2.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.30 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $561.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $562.46 million. Western Alliance Bancorporation had a net margin of 43.59% and a return on equity of 22.96%. The company’s revenue was up 65.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.93 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Western Alliance Bancorporation will post 9.79 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 18th will be given a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 17th. Western Alliance Bancorporation’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.15%.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $150.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $120.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $114.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Western Alliance Bancorporation has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $127.67.

Western Alliance Bancorporation

Western Alliance Bancorp is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of deposit, lending, treasury management, international banking, and online banking products and services. It operates through the following business segments: Commercial, Consumer Related, and Corporate and Other. The Commercial segment focuses on delivering commercial banking and treasury management products and services to small and middle-market businesses, specialized banking services to sophisticated commercial institutions and investors within niche industries, as well as financial services to the real estate industry.

